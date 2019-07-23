New Delhi: Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh trolled some countries with moon on their national flags, including Pakistan, after India’s second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 was blasted off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota Monday.

“Some countries have moon on their flags. While some countries having their flags on moon,” Harbhajan tweeted.

The second line had miniature pictures of the national flags of the US, India, China and Russia, the four countries to have successfully conducted moon missions. The first line had similar images of nine countries’ national flags with moon on them, including Pakistan, Algeria, Turkey, Maldives, Mauritania, Tunisia, Libya, Malaysia and Azerbaijan.

India’s second lunar mission was on track on Monday after its ‘Bahubali’ GSLV rocket successfully put the moon spacecraft — Chandrayaan-2 — into the orbit in a copy book style.

The 43.4 metre tall, 640 tonne rocket, nicknamed ‘Bahubali’, carried the 3.8-tonne Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft, which will carry out India’s second mission to its closest celestial neighbour.

Soon after the launch, a number of cricketers congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully puting Chandrayaan-2 into the orbit.

“Another historic and proud moment for the nation as the #Chandrayaan 2 is launched Jai Hind (sic.)” tweeted India captain Virat Kohli.

“I congratulate Team @isro on achieving yet another milestone with the launch of #Chandrayaan2! Hope this paves the way for many more ambitious and successful missions in the future. Jai Hind,” Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

India’s Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also extended his wishes to the ISRO team. “Congratulations team @ISRO, this is a very proud and historical moment for India! #Chandrayaan2 (sic.),” Pujara tweeted.

Hailing ISRO for the successful launch, former cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted, “Many congratulations to Team #Chandrayaan2 @isro for the successful and seamless launch!”