Cuttack: In a major breakthrough, a dreaded anti-social was arrested by the Commissionerate Police Tuesday evening from Kandarpur toll gate area brandishing a gun.

Kandarpur police station sub-inspector Asit Ranjan Jena and his team were on patrol at Kandarpur Bazar in the evening when they got a tip-off that hardcore criminal Raju alias Rajkishore Rout (30) of Gatirauta Patana area was moving near the toll gate holding a pistol.

The cops immediately rushed to the spot and apprehended him.

A country-made loaded pistol and four 9mm live bullets were recovered from his possession during the search. Likewise, one magazine was recovered from the basket of his scooter (bearing Registration No.OD-05 R-3607), police sources informed.

He was unable to produce any valid license for keeping the firearm and ammunitions. During sustained interrogation, he disclosed that he had kept the pistol with him to show off his presence to local people surrounding the toll gate.

He also wanted to create fear as a goon amongst the people so that he can easily manage the toll gate operation and can facilitate his criminal activities, sources added.

Notably, verification of his criminal record shows that he was involved in several cases of extortion, possession and use of illegal firearms. He has been earlier encountered by Jagatsinghpur town police in connection with case No. 196/2014 for his criminal activities.

PNN