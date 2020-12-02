Koraput: A woman Maoist, carrying a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head and allegedly involved in several incidents of crime and violence, surrendered before the police in Koraput district, Wednesday.

The woman Maoist has been identified as Rame Madkami, a resident of Koraput district. She did this with a desire to return to the mainstream society, said police.

Madkami, who had joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) seven years ago, worked as an Area Committee Member (ACM) in the group of dreaded Maoist leader RK.

She has 10 cases pending against her at various police stations in Koraput and Malkangiri.

Suspected to be involved in many incidents of crime, including assault and killing of civilians, exchange of fire with security forces and destruction of government properties, Madkami told police that she decided to give up the path of violence as she was disillusioned by the Maoist leaders.

Koraput SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo hailed the decision of the woman Maoist to shun violence and join the mainstream.

Bhamoo said, Madkami saw various developmental activities being undertaken by the government in this area and realized the futility of the violent path of Naxalism before deciding to join the mainstream of the society.

Their cadres became disheartened with the organisation and they are surrendering as they realized that Maoists are not for the development of the region or for the welfare of the people, he said.

Madkami will be provided with monetary assistance as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of the Odisha government, Bhamoo informed.

PNN