If reports are anything to go by, Indian all rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to marry his long time girlfriend Elli Avram. For the individuals who are ignorant, Elli Avram is the exquisite on-screen character who is involved with the Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Lately, the couple was spotted holding each other at the air terminal preceding leaving England. The photos of the couple demonstrate that they are the best exquisite winged creatures in B-town. But, none of them have made an official declaration with respect to the equivalent.

According to sources, Elli met Hardik in a family wedding.

On the work front, Elli is busy in movies like Paris in Tamil, Butterful in Kannada and Malang and Jabariya Jodi in Hindi. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya as of late lost the match against New Zealand and returned back to India.