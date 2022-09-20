Mohali: Riding on a brilliant unbeaten knock from Hardik Pandya (71 n o, 30b, 7×4, 5×6) India posted a commanding score of 208 for the loss of six wickets against Australia at the IS Bindra Stadium here Tuesday. Among the other Indian batters KL Rahul (55, 35b, 4×4, 3×6) and Suryakumar Yadav (46, 25b, 2×4, 4×6) also contributed handsomely as India got over the early loss of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Hardik Pandya hit three sixes in the last three deliveries of Cameron Green to take India past the 200-run mark

For the visitors, Nathan Ellis (3/30) stood out with his bowlintg. Josh Hazlehood (2/39) and Green (1/46) picked up the other Indian wickets to fall after the hosts had been put in by Australian skipper Aaron Finch.