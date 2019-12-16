Mumbai: Indian cricket team’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya was recently spotted having some gala time DJ Wale Babu Gaana Bajade fame Natasa Stankovic in Dubai. The two teased their fans with stunning pictures from their vacation in Dubai.

Recently, Natasa took to her Instagram and posted some pictures. Similary, Pandya also posted some pictures from his trip. While the two tried to put separate pictures, fans easily found out that the two were indeed together and enjoying in Dubai.

Pandya always manages to make headlines because of his much talked about love life. Reports suggest that Hardik was earlier dating ‘Issaq’ actress Amyra Dastur before dating the gorgeous Natasa Stankovic.

Amyra also attended Hardik Pandya’s 25th birthday in October 2018. The couple tried to keep the relationship under wraps but unfortunately, with time the love between the two fizzled out.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic took some time off their busy schedules and flew down to Dubai for a holiday. While there are no pictures of the two holidaying together, Hardik and Natasa have shared pictures from Dubai on their social media at the same time.

Several months back Hardik and Natasa were spotted exiting a posh restaurant late at night in Mumbai. There have also been reports of Hardik introducing Natasa to his family.

Hardik Pandya, who is known for his impeccable cricketing skills has gained negative media attention in the past for making ‘misogynistic’ comments during the Koffee With Karan show. In 2019, the cricketer suffered a lower back injury and flew to London in October for surgery.

The cricketer has been sharing his recovery status regularly on Instagram.