Manchester: In what can be called a ‘bigger picture’ of the third and final India-England ODI being played, Hardik Pandya (4/24) showed once more his value as an all-rounder as he picked up wickets at regular wickets here Sunday. Due to his efforts, India bowled out England for 259 with more than four overs to spare. It will now be up to the Indian batters as there are no demons at least on this pitch.

Skipper Jos Buttler (60, 80b, 3×4, 2×6) top-scored for England, but it was the flamboyant all-rounder from Gujarat, who more put on display his bowling skills to send out a warning ahead of the T20 World Cup.

India went into the game without Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the game due to back spasms, but his replacement Mohammed Siraj (2/66) rocked England right away by dismissing Jonny Bairstow (0) and Joe Root (0) in quick succession. England were tottering at 12 for two before Jason Roy (41, 31b, 7×4) and Ben Stokes (27) revived the innings with a 54-run third wicket stand. However, Pandya then dismissed them in quick succession to have the hosts tottering at 74 for four.

It was then Buttler who in the association with Moeen Ali (34) and Liam Livingstone (27) put on some crucial runs for England. Buttler and Ali put on 75 runs for the fifth wicket followed by a 49-run stand between him and Livingstone that took the hosts close to the 200-run mark. Later some useful lower-order hitting by Craig Overton (32, 33b, 1×4, 1×6) and David Willey (18) took England past the 250-run mark.

Yuzvendra Chahal (3/60) picked up wickets but went for runs too making the job of skipper Rohit Sharma difficult who took a huge risk by opting to field first after winning the toss. Eight of the last nine games at Old Trafford have been won by teams batting first. Mohammed Shami was also not at his best which meant Pandya had to do the tidying up job which he did to a nicety.

Brief scores: England 259 all out in 45.5 overs (Jos Buttler 60, Jason Roy 41, Hardik Pandya 4/24, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/60). India to bat.

PTI