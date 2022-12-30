R Udayagiri: Manoj Raika, a farmer of Nuagada block in Gajapati district, has set an example for others by harnessing solar energy for growing a variety of crops and becoming self-sufficient.

“As I am making use of solar energy to run pump sets for watering crops, I have nothing to pay for electricity bills. Solar pump sets helped me save several thousand rupees on energy bills during the last three years,” said Manoj, a resident of Atarasingh village.

Manoj, who has been pursuing farming for the last 15 years, has four acres of land but in an unirrigated area. Initially, it was tough for him to grow crops like paddy, maize, mustard and vegetables according to seasonal suitability.

“When I initiated farming, lack of irrigation facility emerged as a major stumbling block as agriculture here is primarily monsoon-dependent. There is no electricity near the farmland. It is too difficult for me to draw up water from the depth of the well,” he added.

In 2018, he thought of using solar energy. Under Jalanidhi Yojana, he got a solar-powered pump set after applying for the scheme.

“The pump set has been very helpful in irrigating crops free of cost. As irrigation is easy, I had to grow other crops too, increasing my farm income,” he added.

He has underscored the need for more and more farmers making use of such solar-powered agriculture implements so that they can save a lot of money towards electricity bills.

Besides, he is adopting farm mechanisation to reduce dependence on farmhands. He is using a power weeder and mini rice mill which also helps him in cultivating the land more effectively and save money.

Drawing inspirations from Manoj, many other farmers in the area have also purchased solar pump sets to grow crops. Manoj earns Rs 2.5 lakh annually from farming. Unlike others, he needn’t have to migrate to other states in search of livelihood opportunities.

PNN