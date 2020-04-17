New Delhi: Reading habits will continue irrespective of whether there is a lockdown or not. Well known publisher Harper Collins is aware of this fact. It has brought out three books digitally for the readers. One is written by the controversial Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen. The other is the biography of ace shuttler PV Sindhu.

New books available on Amazon

“We’re living through times like we’ve never known before. Many things that we would take for granted have changed in the recent past. But reading, and writing, can never stop,” said Udayan Mitra, publisher (Literary) at HarperCollins India.

“We are bringing to our readers, three new books, exclusively on the Amazon digital platform. Our newest books, their stories, ideas and emotions, will continue to reach you. As a reader you are never isolated from the human community,” said Mitra.

PV Sindhu’s journey to the top of the world

‘Shuttling to the Top: The Story of P V Sindhu’ tells the story of one of the finest badminton players in the world. It chronicles her life from the time when, while living in a railway colony in Secunderabad. She travelled over 40km every day by train to get to Pullela Gopichand’s academy and train.

“Seldom has an Indian sportsperson achieved so much. Sindhu has four World Championships medals besides those at Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. All have come in a very short time. With age on her side, the sky is the limit for this talented and yet grounded badminton star,” said author V Krishnaswamy.

Taslima Nasreen’s narration of ‘Shameless’

Nasreen’s ‘Shameless’ is the explosive sequel to ‘Lajja’. It is dubbed as an uncompromising, heart-breaking look at ordinary people’s lives in our troubled times. She wrote ‘Shameless’ in 2007 while forced to live under house arrest in Kolkata. The book has been translated by Arunava Sinha.

The third book is ‘The Big Questions of Life’ by mystic Om Swami. It marks the way to enlightenment through mindful thinking.

PTI