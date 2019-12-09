Mumbai: Singer-composer-music director Harry Anand and singer Kaviczar have teamed up for a party song titled Naach Nachaniya.

“Naach Nachaniya is a very close song to me and Kaviczar. We have really worked hard and am sure audiences will love it just as they have loved my other songs. We wanted to end 2019 with a bang and the song was made keeping that in mind,” said Harry.

“We wanted to give a party number which people will dance to as they bring an end to 2019. We have almost 6-7 songs which we are planning to release in 2020,” he added.

The song’s video features former beauty queen Nehal Chudasama.

Harry is known for giving hit remixes like Kaanta laga and Kaliyon ka chaman. The foot-tapping numbers not only made him a popular name but also Shefali Jariwala and Meghna Naidu who starred in the songs’ videos.