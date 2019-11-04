New Delhi: India’s 16-year-old hoopster Harsimran Kaur will take part in a multi-week training camp at ‘The NBA Global Academy’ in Canberra, beginning Thursday, making her the first prospect from the Academies Women’s Programme and the first female prospect from outside of Australia to visit the facility.

The teenager will train at Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence November 7-24. Harsimran kaur was named MVP at the third NBA Academies Women’s Programme camp conducted in Mumbai last month.

The youth player from Punjab has represented India at multiple events, including 3×3 Asian Championships held in Jakarta in August. Harsimran was also one of the four Indian girls invited to the first ‘Next Generation’ programme at the ‘NCAA Women’s Final Four’ in Tampa in April, competing against top USA Basketball Women’s junior national team members.

During her time in Canberra, Harsimran will participate in practices, three-on-three scrimmages and weight training sessions alongside top Australian prospects and under the guidance of coaches from the NBA Academy.

Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence is the premier training centre for Australia’s top male and female basketball prospects. A number of current NBA and WNBA players previously trained at the Centre of Excellence, including Aron Baynes (Phoenix Suns), Liz Cambage (Las Vegas Aces), Matthew Dellavedova (Cleveland Cavaliers), Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz) and Dante Exum (Utah Jazz).

“I’m so excited to for this great opportunity. This opportunity to train at the NBA Global Academy will not only identify and address the areas I need to work on, but also serve as a platform to showcase my skills and what I am capable of doing going forward,” said Harsimran.

PTI