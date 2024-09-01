Chandigarh: A migrant worker from West Bengal was allegedly beaten to death in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district over suspicion that he had eaten beef, police said Saturday, adding they have arrested five members of a cow vigilante group for the attack.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini dubbed the August 27 incident ‘unfortunate’ but said it is ‘not right to say things like mob lynching’.

A senior police officer said the accused attacked Sabir Malik on the suspicion that he consumed beef. Police identified the five accused as Abhishek, Mohit, Ravinder, Kamaljit and Sahil.

The senior police officer quoted above said that on the day of the incident the accused allegedly called Malik to a shop under the pretence of selling empty plastic bottles and thrashed him there, according to the police officer said.

After some people intervened, the accused took Malik to another location and beat him again, leading to his death, the officer added.

Malik lived in a shanty near Bandhra village in Charkhi Dadri district and collected waste and rag for a living, the police said.

All the five accused have been arrested, they said, adding that two juveniles have also been apprehended in the matter.

A case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused, the police said.

Police have sent food sample testing in a lab in Faridabad, the officer said.

PTI