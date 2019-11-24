Patna: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala Sunday called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the latters official residence here.

Chautala, 31, who assumed the DyCM’s post in Haryana last month, said he has always felt “inspired” by the long political career of Kumar who has been at the helm in Bihar for a decade and a half.

“Paid a courtesy call to @NitishKumar ji at his official residence. His long political career has always inspired me,” Chautala tweeted after the meeting, sharing a picture of himself with the JD(U) national president.

Chautala is the great-grandson of Chaudhary Devi Lal who was the deputy to VP Singh during his tenure as Prime Minister. Kumar had his first stint as a Union minister in the VP Singh ministry.

The suave politician who became one of the youngest persons to have entered the Lok Sabha in 2014, floated his own outfit Jannayak Janata Party last year after a family feud led to his expulsion from the Indian National Lok Dal founded by Devi Lal and, currently, headed by his grandfather Om Prakash Chautala.

The fledgling outfit won 10 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly and forged a post-poll alliance with the BJP which emerged as the single largest party but fell short of getting a majority.

PTI