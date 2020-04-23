Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij directed Thursday top police officials to take action against political leaders violating lockdown. This directive came in an apparent reference to visits by the opposition to grain mandis. The Congress is the main opposition in Haryana.

Referring to such visits, Vij said it came to the fore that crowds build up during such incidents. Social distancing is also not being maintained. Vij, however, said he does not want to point out any particular leader.

Tough stand

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also advised political leaders to avoid visiting ‘mandis’ to prevent gathering of crowds.

“Please maintain social distancing! Politicians should avoid visiting mandis to prevent gathering of crowds. They should help to stop the spread of the infectious coronavirus disease. Be part of the solution, not the problem!” tweeted Khattar.

Vij said action will be taken against any political leader, whether from the ruling party or the opposition, if found violating the lockdown.

“If they (leaders) visit mandis and crowds build up, then we will be compelled to take tough action. I have asked all SPs and CPs that if any leader violates the lockdown, attracts crowd in mandis, then immediate action should be taken against him as per law,” Vij said.

Opposition’s views

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Haryana government does not want ‘its failures of mismanagement in the crop procurement to be exposed’.

Surjewala and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala have been visiting several ‘’mandis’ in Haryana. They have repeatedly alleged mismanagement in the wheat procurement.

Vij said, “If they have something to say, they can give it in writing to the district administration and the government will look into it.”

