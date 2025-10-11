Chandigarh: The Haryana government Saturday shunted out Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya, one of the cops against whom IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s wife was seeking action for allegedly abetting his su*cide, even as the Opposition said that Kumar’s family is not getting justice.

In his first comments in the sensational case that involves allegations of caste-based discrimination against the deceased officer, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said whoever is found guilty in the probe will face action irrespective of their position and asked the Opposition not to politicise it.

Chandigarh DGP Sagar Preet Hooda, who visited the residence of Puran Kumar, while replying to a question on why his family has not given its consent for post-mortem examination till now, said they have some grievances and discussions are underway to resolve them.

As the controversy deepened, several officials and ministers from Haryana and politicians from various states met Kumar’s wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, Saturday.

Also, the Nayab Singh Saini government deferred its Saturday cabinet meeting to October 12.

In a ‘final note’ purportedly left behind by Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, after he allegedly shot himself dead at his residence Tuesday, he had accused eight senior cops, including Bijarniya and Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, of “blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities”.

In a brief official order issued Saturday, IPS officer Surinder Singh Bhoria was appointed as the new Rohtak SP, and he assumed the charge of his new posting. It said the posting order of Bijarniya will be issued separately.

Meanwhile, Kumar’s family objected to shifting the body of the IPS officer from the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16 here to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Saturday, “without their knowledge”.

Speaking to reporters here, Amit Rattan, the Punjab AAP MLA from Bathinda Rural and brother-in-law of the deceased, said, “They have shifted the body without asking us. Injustice is being done to us. Five days have passed since a DGP-level officer died, but we have not got justice yet.” Rattan is the brother of Kumar’s wife.

A 31-member committee– Shaheed Y Puran Singh Nyaya Sangharsh Morcha– formed to ensure that the family’s demands and concerns are addressed by authorities, announced a “mahapanchayat” in Chandigarh Sunday.

Mukesh Kumar, a member of Dalit body ‘Valmiki Army’, said the Chandigarh administration took the body to the PGIMER without the consent of the family.

Unless justice is delivered to the family and action is taken in the matter, post-mortem and cremation will not be allowed, said Kumar, who is a member of the 31-member committee.

Another representative of the committee demanded that DGP Kapur and Bijarniya should be sacked and arrested.

Several political leaders across parties visited Amneet P Kumar’s Sector-24 residence here to express condolences.

Prominent leaders who met the IPS officer’s wife were Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Hooda, former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Kumari Selja, AAP leader Manish Sisodia, Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) leader Chandra Sekhar Azad.

Mann asked the Centre and the Haryana government to ensure justice to them.

On allegations that the Haryana government was “trying to save top officers”, Mann said there must be something when names are not mentioned in the FIR.

Surjewala said the IPS officer’s “su*cide” has shaken the soul of the country. “It is a heart-wrenching incident,” he said.

The Congress leader said if justice cannot be ensured in the case of a senior IPS officer, what would be the fate of a common man.

Channi attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said justice must be given to his family. “He (Kumar) used to fight for the rights of Dalits and even gave up his life. Five days have passed, but his family is not getting justice,” the former Punjab chief minister said.

Selja said, “If the family of a decorated officer like Puran Kumar could not get justice, then where does it leave hope for Dalits and the poor.”

Addressing a gathering of party workers in Panchkula, Haryana Chief Minister Saini said he has assured the IPS officer’s family of justice and asked the opposition Congress not to play politics over this issue.

“I had said that we will probe it (the matter) and after investigation, whoever is found guilty, action will certainly be taken against him. No matter how big a person he may be,” said Saini.

Saini said he has spoken to Puran Kumar’s wife. “We are also in touch with the Centre for the resolution of this issue,” he said.

Frantic efforts were underway from the Haryana government to persuade Kumar’s wife to agree to the post-mortem examination and cremation.

Haryana Ministers Anil Vij, Krishan Lal Panwar and Krishan Kumar Bedi also reached her residence at Sector-24 here. A few Haryana officers, including Rajesh Khullar and home secretary Sumita Misra, also met the deceased’s wife.

In the evening, ministers Panwar, Bedi, chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, and principal secretary to the CM Rajesh Khullar again met Kumar’s family.

Chandigarh DGP Sagar Preet Hooda, after visiting Kumar’s residence, told reporters he has requested the family to get the post-mortem done as early as possible.

The autopsy will be conducted at the PGIMER, for which a board has been constituted comprising a magistrate, forensic experts and doctors, the DGP said, adding videography and photography (of the post-mortem) will also be done.

Hooda, however, said the post-mortem will be conducted only after the family gives its consent.

On why police have not added the names of the suspects to the FIR lodged in the case, the officer said an investigation is underway.

In her complaint to Chandigarh Police on Wednesday, the officer’s wife sought an FIR against the Haryana DGP (Kapur) and Bijarniya under Section 108 of the BNS (abetment to su*cide), and relevant provisions of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, demanding their immediate arrest.

Puran Kumar was recently posted as the IG of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Rohtak’s Sunaria.

Chandigarh Police on Friday constituted the six-member SIT headed by IG Pushpendra Kumar for a “prompt, impartial and thorough investigation” into the officer’s death in a time-bound manner.

After the registration of the FIR, Puran Kumar’s wife Amneet Friday claimed it contained “incomplete information”, and sought its amendment to “accurately reflect the names of all the accused”.

In the column meant for naming the accused, the FIR mentions “as per final note”.

In his ‘final note’, Puran Kumar alleged, “Shatrujeet Kapur, DGP, Haryana, continues to harass me by instigating Narendra Bijarniya, SP, Rohtak, to malign my name and reputation by his actions and inactions by not acting on specific reports sent by me to the DGP against Bijarniya, which emboldened him to malign my reputation, make ultra vires orders, etc.