New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday cited electoral list data from Haryana to claim that 25 lakh entries were “fake” and the assembly polls last year were “stolen”, as he accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to make them win.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said he is questioning the Election Commission and the democratic process in the country and therefore, is doing so with 100 per cent proof.

Gandhi alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the two election commissioners colluded with the BJP to ensure its victory in Haryana and claimed that “they are in partnership” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘Operation Sarkar Chori’ was launched to convert the landslide Congress victory into loss in Haryana, the former party president alleged.

He also alleged that CEC Gyanesh Kumar is “lying” to the people of India when he stated that house number zero is given to homeless people and that is the reality of zero number houses.

Addressing a press conference at the Indira Bhawan here, Gandhi cited the electoral list of Haryana to claim that 25,41,144 were fake voters with multiple examples of duplicate voters, invalid addresses and bulk voters.

“Why is the Election Commission not removing duplicates? It is because if it does so, it would result in fair elections and it doesn’t want fair elections,” Gandhi said.

“All polls pointed to a Congress victory in Haryana. The five top exit polls said Congress is sweeping. The other thing that was surprising was that for the first time in Haryana, the postal votes were different from the result. In postal ballots, Congress got 73 seats while the BJP got 17 seats,” he said.

Gandhi claimed that thousands of people associated with the BJP voted both in UP and Haryana both.

During the presser, Gandhi showed a picture of a woman who appears on the voter list 22 times in 10 booths in the Rai assembly constituency, and said this shows that this was a ‘centralised operation’.

He claimed that the picture of the woman used for multiple entries is from Brazil.

She is one of 25 lakh such records in Haryana which is proof of a centralised operation, Gandhi said.

He alleged that there were 25,41,144 ‘vote chori’ entries on the list which are fake in Haryana.

“One in 8 voters in Haryana are fake and despite that the Congress loses by 22,779 votes which was the difference in eight seats,” Gandhi said.

“I was in shock, I simply could not believe what we found. I asked the team to cross check multiple times. I want young people, Gen Z to understand this clearly as your future is being stolen,” Gandhi said.

He claimed that a plan was in motion to convert a landslide victory of the Congress into a loss in Haryana.

Gandhi also played out a video of now Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who two days before counting, stated that the BJP would win and “we have a system in place”.

“We suspected, once we did Mahadevapura and Aland, that this is not happening in just one constituency but this is being done at the state and national level,” Gandhi said

In September, Gandhi had accused CEC Kumar of protecting those who “destroyed democracy” and cited data from Karnataka Assembly constituency Aland to claim that votes of Congress supporters were being systematically deleted ahead of elections.

In August, Gandhi, citing data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, had claimed that over one lakh votes were “stolen” through manipulation in Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka.

The Election Commission had, however, dubbed the charges as “incorrect and baseless” and asserted that no deletion of votes can happen without giving an opportunity of being heard to the affected person.

The BJP won 48 seats in the 2024 assembly polls. The Congress, which was predicted to win by many exit polls, won 37 seats. The INLD won two seats while independent candidates bagged three in the 90-member Assembly.

PTI