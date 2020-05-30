Chandigarh: Haryana Tourism Corp is providing board and lodging in their tourist complexes free of cost to the frontline doctors and paramedical staff treating Covid patients.

An official spokesperson said during the nationwide lockdown, which was imposed from March 24, the government has decided to provide free board and lodging facilities at tourist complexes.

During the lockdown, the revenue receipt of the corporation is almost nil.

There was a loss of Rs 13.95 crore in 2017-18, which was reduced to Rs 2.04 crore in 2018-19.

Despite this, the corporation as a goodwill gesture is providing facilities to the Covid warriors.