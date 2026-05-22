Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Indian Premier League match Friday.

Returning to the side after missing the last game due to a concussion, RCB’s regular skipper Rajat Patidar replaced an injured Jacob Bethell in the playing XI, while SRH are unchanged.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (capt), Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (capt), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain.