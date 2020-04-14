Chandigarh: Hookah smoking sessions – a common sight in Haryana villages – have now taken a break as village heads have prevailed upon locals not to share the smoking pipes to contain spread of coronavirus.

Playing their role in spreading awareness on coronavirus in the hinterland, the village heads or sarpanch are also ensuring that farmers follow social distancing norms during the harvest season.

“Smoking hookah is part of our culture as villagers, especially the elderly gather at a common place in the village to socialise and share the hookah. Initially, it was a bit difficult to make them understand, but we prevailed upon them and soon everyone realised that it can be dangerous in view of coronavirus and now no one can be found smoking hookah outside,” said Hoshiar Chand, sarpanch of Nazelda Kalan in Sirsa.

Sarpanch of Pabra in Hisar district Rajesh Dhillon said that smoking hookah and playing cards is quite common in villages and that too in big groups.

“When we told villagers such things can be counterproductive to the efforts of the government to check spread of coronavirus, they gave it up within some days,” said Dhillon.

Haryana has so far reported 183 coronavirus cases. Majority of the cases have been reported from four districts of Nuh, Palwal, Gurugram and Faridabad.

Sarpanch or village head of Handi Khera in Sirsa district, Atma Ram, said he makes it a point to go even door-to-door to ensure the directives of the government pertaining to COVID and lockdown are followed by all. With harvesting season currently on, he has made one point clear to farmers-ensure social distancing while working in fields.

The government will start procurement of mustard from April 15 and wheat from April 20. The procurement has been delayed this time in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown which has been enforced to check its spread.

“The government keeps emphasising the importance of social distancing and everyone including farmers have been told this is the key if we have to keep everyone safe,” Ram said.

PTI