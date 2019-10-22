Mumbai: Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya manages to grab limelight for both his on and off field activities. The star player was recently in news for wearing a brand watch worth Rs 81 lakh.

Currently, he is on bed rest after undergoing backbone surgery in London. He was wished quick recovery by many of his well wishers and friends.

Among them were actress Urvashi Rautela and Nach Baliye 9 Natasha Stankovic. If reports are anything to go by, Pandya has introduced Serbian actress and dancer Natasha Stankovic to his parents this year.

The meeting was excellent and if reports are to believed Hardik’s family has no objection and it seems that they are happy on Hardik Pandya’ choice. Natasha Stankovic was recently seen as a contestant in Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Elie Gony.

Natasha shot to prominence after she appeared in the music video of Badshah’s hit song DJ Wale Babu.

Natasha made her debut in Prakash Jha’s Satyagraha with an item number and later rose to fame with her one month stint in the Bigg Boss house in Season 8. She was also seen in the song DJ Wale Babu and did a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero.