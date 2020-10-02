New Delhi: A day after Uttar Pradesh ADGP Prashant Kumar claimed that the forensic report did not mention rape of the Hathras victim, the Congress Friday asked the IPS officer to go back to a law school and update himself on the amendments made in relevant law in 2013.

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram said: “The ADGP of UP would be well-advised to go back to a law school and update himself on the amendment made in 2013 to Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (rape).”

“He should also read the 1994 Supreme Court judgment in ‘State of UP vs Babul Nath’ on what was rape even before the amendment. Absence of traces of semen is of no relevance at all.

“The UP Police seems to be a law unto itself. The ADGP has donned the role of a court and is articulating absurd propositions of law that are contrary to the law declared by the Supreme Court,” added Chidambaram, a Supreme Court lawyer.

The Additional Director General of Police ((Law and Order) had said in a statement: “The forensic report clearly stated that no semen was found (on the body). We think some people took advantage of the situation, tried to disturb communal harmony, and create a caste conflict. We are examining this and will arrest those who try to vitiate the atmosphere.”

The police officer cited the forensic report and claimed that the 19-year-old died due to trauma on Tuesday.

The Congress is up in arms against the Uttar Pradesh government on the treatment meted out to the victim, whose body was allegedly ‘forcibly’ cremated around 3 am on Wednesday by Hathras police in the absence of her family members.

The Allahabad High Court has since taken cognisance of the issue.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted: “A strong and encouraging order from the Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC. The entire nation is demanding justice for the Hathras rape victim. The HC order shines a ray of hope amidst the dark, inhuman and unjust treatment meted out to her family by the UP government.”

The Congress leaders, who were trying to reach Hathras to meet the victim’s family on Thursday, were not allowed to proceed. Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were booked along with over 150 party workers under the Epidemic Diseases Act and other laws.

IANS