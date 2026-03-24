Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has voiced concern over the “inhumane treatment” his wife, Bushra Bibi, has been subjected to in prison.

Kasim Khan, the jailed former Prime Minister’s son, took to his social media platform X, stating that he had spoken to his father March 21, who asked him to convey a message.

In the message, Imran accused Pakistan’s judiciary of compromising its integrity and targeting his wife.

“The judges in this country should be ashamed of themselves. Time and time again, we have gone to the judiciary. But they have sold their souls for their paid personal privileges. They have sold their integrity. They know they cannot break me, so they turn to my wife. How can they allow this inhumane treatment of Bushra Bibi, simply to blackmail me? She spends 24 hours a day in isolation, except for 30 minutes with me per week — and even that is often ignored,” said Imran, which was posted by Kasim on X.

“It is un-Islamic to harm women, children and the elderly — and their motives are plain and clear. The judges are responsible for the justice in a society. They should be ashamed of themselves,” the former PM added.

Imran and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been incarcerated since August 2023 and are currently lodged at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Monday, Imran underwent a third eye procedure at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), with his party raising alarm over the treatment in the absence of his family and personal physicians.

According to a hospital statement, the PTI founder was taken to PIMS for a third dose of an anti-VEGF intravitreal injection.

“The injection was administered, and he was kept there for a while to ensure that he was stable, after which he was allowed to be shifted to Adiala jail,” Pakistani daily Dawn quoted a senior doctor as saying, adding that the procedure involved administering the injection in the eye chamber.

Speaking to Dawn, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said that the party persisted in its demand that the treatment be conducted in the presence of personal physicians and with family involvement.

“We demand that Khan Sahib should be shifted to Shifa International Hospital and detailed medical investigations be conducted there,” he further said.

Reports about Imran Khan’s eye ailment, right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), surfaced in January. His first medical procedure, which was conducted January 24, was revealed by the government five days later.

Since then, the opposition has accused the government of a lack of transparency on the matter and not ensuring appropriate treatment for Imran Khan and not allowing him to consult his personal physicians. The government has rejected the allegations.