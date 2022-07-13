New Delhi: Actor Aadil Khan, who plays an Indian Air Force officer in the upcoming series “Shoorveer”, says he is happy with diverse offers coming his way so early on in his career.

The radio jockey-turned-actor made his feature film debut in 2020 with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film “Shikara”, in which he played a Kashmiri Pandit fleeing the Valley along with his wife at the peak of insurgency during the 1990s.

The actor was last seen in 2021’s series “Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story” in which he starred as an Indian intelligence agent who goes rogue. “Shoorveer” marks his third project.

“I am having fun exploring so many characters. There are some projects which are in the pipeline. The characters I have been doing are so different from each other, it’s absolutely unplanned. What I have played in ‘Shikara’ is absolutely different from what I have done in my past projects,” Khan told PTI.

The upcoming military action drama revolves around the ‘Hawks’, members of an elite task force as they undergo specialized training to become India’s first responder team against national threats.

The actor plays Squadron Leader Salim Kamali, the country’s finest fighter pilot by day and loving father by night, in “Shoorveer”.

Khan said it was an honor to play a well-rounded character.

“We are showing him as a capable Air Force pilot, a disciplined go-getter, and a father. It’s amazing to wear the uniform which brings out so many feelings in you. To be Salim Kamali, with that name tag on, was interesting,” he added.

The actor said the series, created by Samar Khan and directed by Kanishk Varma, is an ode to the Indian armed forces.

“We have a lot of respect for the armed forces. The audience also loves watching this kind of content. We are lucky and grateful to portray such people who work for our country and protect us. This love that the country has for such people is also influencing makers to come up with such stories.”

According to Khan, there is more to “Shoorveer” besides the stunts.

“A lot of emotions will be seen, there is a lot of back story of all the characters. We had a fantastic time being part of the show. We are very happy that we kind of translated the show well. Right from the director to the actors, all of us have put in our hearts and soul. It’s a beautiful show which is a visual delight and has a strong storyline.”

The series also stars Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari, Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta, and Shivya Pathani.

“Shoorveer” will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from Friday.

PTI