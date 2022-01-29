New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked India Kanoon to consider removing from its website a trial court judgement relating to a matrimonial dispute, pending a decision on a woman’s plea for invoking the right to be forgotten.

Justice Kameswar Rao issued notice and sought response of the Centre, Google and India Kanoon, which is a search engine for Indian law, on the woman’s plea urging the court to restrain India Kanoon from sharing the 2018 trial court judgement relating to her case.

The court fixed the matter for further hearing February 17, when several other similar petitions involving the question of the right to be forgotten are also listed.

Advocate Amit George, representing the petitioner woman, showed the court the judgement available on India Kanoon’s website and urged that it be restrained from sharing.

“Since I have issued notice to respondent no. 2 (India Kanoon) for February 17, when other pending matters are listed, appropriate shall be that upon receiving the notice, respondent no. 2 may consider removing the judgement of the trial court passed in 2018,” the judge said.

The court was hearing a plea by a woman who was involved in the matrimonial dispute and was aggrieved by the availability and accessibility of the judgement on India Kanoon through the search engine Google.

The woman said the judgement included her personal details.

