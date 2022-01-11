New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday rejected a plea seeking directions to restrain the front-page advertisements of the Aam Aadmi Party-led city government which extended greetings during Christmas in mainstream newspapers citing it’s politically motivated.

While dismissing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a division bench headed by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said there is no reason to entertain the plea as a complaint with the Committee on Content Regulations in Government Advertisement (CCRGA) filed by the same petitioner is already pending.

However, the court said the petitioner has the liberty to approach the appropriate forum in case of any grievance following the disposal of the representation.

Stating the advertisements are using public funds to project the individual functionaries of the government, petitioner, Kumar Piyush Pushkar submitted that it is in violation of the Supreme Court judgment.

It was also pointed out the upcoming elections in five states and there are many festivals also round the corner. Therefore, chances are very high that the respondents would repeat the similar exercise again, the petitioner stated.

The petitioner also said the Government of NCT Delhi is having jurisdiction in Delhi, whereas it published the advertisement throughout the country.

The publication of the advertisement is to project the political fortune of the Aam Aadmi Party and was without any public interest, the pleas said, adding that it was to gain political mileage using public funds.

Delhi government’s counsel Adv Rahul Mehra submitted that the petitioner in the present matter is associated with BJP and has approached the forum for political motives. He said the advertisement didn’t violate any guidelines elaborated by the apex court and has not violated all the principles laid down for content regulation.