Cuttack: The Orissa High Court Tuesday quashed disciplinary proceedings against IPS officer Satish Gajbhiye in connection with alleged non-payment of reward money announced for anti-Naxal operations during his tenure as Malkangiri SP. A division bench of Justice SK Panigrahi and Justice Sanju Panda pronounced the ruling and paved the way for Gajbhiye to avail promotion and other benefits.

A hardcore Maoist had been arrested May 25, 2007 during Gajbhiye’s stint as Malkangiri SP. At least six cops and a few civilians were involved in the operation. A total of Rs 3.55 lakh was sanctioned as reward for the policemen and civilian informers. Gajbhiye was told to pay Rs 1.55 lakh from the reward money to six cops and the balance to the civilians. It was alleged he did not distribute the award money among cops.