Cuttack: The Orissa High Court Tuesday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) director general (DG) and its joint director (conservation) to personally appear before it December 23 in connection with the repairs and conservation of the Sun temple at Konark.

A division bench of Chief Justice Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri and Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra gave the order while expressing displeasure over an affidavit filed by ASI superintendent relating to the repairs and preservation of the 13th century wonder.

“The repair and preservation of the Sun temple could not kick-start over the year. And now you [ASI] are assuring to complete the tender and begin the work within a week…,” the HC bench said expressing annoyance over the ASI affidavit.

According to sources, advocate Dilip Kumar Mohapatra had filed a petition in the HC concerning the repairs, renovation and conservation of the Black Pagoda in 2016. Taking up the case, the HC had sought a report from the state government. Though the state did not accept the weakening of World Heritage Site, the ASI admitted the crumbling state of the 13th century shrine.

Soon after, the HC appointed engineer NK Mohanty as amicus curiae to look into the case. Mohanty apprised the HC of a 14-point observation about the safety of the Sun Temple.

Mohapatra, December 16, filed an interim petition requesting the HC to take steps to ‘restore the lost glory of the Sun temple’. “Konark temple, which was originally 229-ft high, has now reduced to 100 or 120ft over the years. Hence, the state should ensure Rs 2,000 crore budgetary allocation for installation of an idol of Sun god apart from re-construction of the shrine,” Mohapatra’s interim petition said.

On the other hand, the HC also asked the ASI DG to appear in person in connection with the repairing of Nata Mandap of Srimandir December 23.

The case pertains to a petition filed by Abhishek Das in 2015.

Senior lawyer Ashok Kumar Mohapatra represented the petitioners.