Bhubaneswar: HCL Foundation, the CSR arm of HCL Technologies, Friday, hosted the sixth edition of HCL Grant Symposium here to provide training to non-government organisations (NGOs) of Odisha.

The event witnessed participation of 115 NGOs and 169 delegates from across the state.

The objective of the sixth edition of the HCL Grant pan India symposiums is to drive inclusive development models that are innovative which in turn will add equitable value and help NGOs gain a better understanding of the sector.

The foundation also invited state’s NGOs to participate in the symposium to achieve financial grants in the categories of education, health and environment.

Director of the foundation Nidhi Pundhir said, “HCL Grant will be awarded with a commitment of Rs 5 crore for a five-year project in each category. The grant will also be awarded to two other finalists of each category with an amount of Rs 25 lakh for a one year project. The total fund committed for the sixth edition of HCL Grant is Rs 16.5 crore.”

In the 2019-20 edition, over 5,000 registrations were seen, of which 27 per cent were NGOs who had undertaken exceptional activities.

“The idea of HCL Grant is not only to recognise the work of NGOs contributing to the nation’s growth and development but also to stay engaged with them to achieve the desired impact,” Pundhir said.