Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths arrested Wednesday afternoon a staffer of the Sadar Sub-Collector’s office in Khurda district on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe.

The accused official is known to be Tapan Kumar Nayak who has been serving as a head clerk in the office. Nayak was arrested by the Vigilance team after he was caught red-handed.

Also read: WHO appreciates Odisha government for efficient management of COVID-19 pandemic

According to a source, he was demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant named Raja Nayak to process a file for revalidating official permission for sale of Raja’s land to another person who belongs to general caste category.

Acting on Raja’s complaint, the Vigilance team laid a trap which in turn led to the arrest of the accused official.

The bribe money was recovered from the arrested in presence of witnesses, a press release of the department read. A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him, the press release added.

PNN