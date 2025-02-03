Keonjhar: The headmaster of an upgraded primary school in Shivnarayanpurgoda village, under Telkoi block in Keonjhar district, was arrested Sunday for allegedly molesting an eighth-grade girl student.

Telkoi Police Station Inspector in Charge (IIC) Susanta Parida said that the headmaster, Dilip Kumar Sahu, was arrested based on the complaint lodged by the district administration. “Further investigations are on,” he said. According to reports, following the receipt of the complaint about Sahu’s inappropriate behaviour towards the survivor, a team, led by District Welfare Officer Praveer Kumar Deo, conducted an inquiry on behalf of the district administration. During the inquiry, statement of teaching staff, students, and the accused headmaster was recorded. It was transpired that Sahu had allegedly molested several eighth-grade students on different occasions.

On Saturday, Deo submitted his findings to the district administration, which lodged a complaint with the police.

PNN