Nabarangpur: Headmaster Surendra Mehera’s error belonging to Chatiguda Primary School in this district has led to a student of the institution missing out on the Pathani Samanta Mathematics Scholarship Test (PMST).

PMST is conducted mainly among students of classes six and nine. Any student who scores 50% or above in class five and eight final mathematics exams are eligible to appear for PMST.

Sources said that Bharati Goud’s admit card had been received by the school administration well in advance for the test which took place Wednesday. The test began at 10.00am, but Mehera handed over the admit card (No: 1911393053) to Bharati’s father Uddhab only at 10.30am. By the time, Bharati reached the examination centre at Government (New) High School in Papadahandi it was 10.40am and she was not allowed to sit for the test.

Mehera admitted that there has been a goof-up on his part. “When I gave the admit card it was already 10.30am. The fault is mine and I simply apologise for it,” Mehera said.

The parents of Bharati have not approached any higher officials, seeking justice for their daughter and action against the headmaster, it was learnt.

PNN