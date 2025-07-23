Berhampur: Suspected diarrhoea has claimed the lives of three persons and affected several others in at least four villages in Odisha’s Ganjam district, officials said Wednesday.

The casualties were reported from Damapur village under Sanakhemundi block, when several villagers began showing symptoms such as vomiting and loose motion, according to the district health department.

According to officials, Sambaru Mallick (63) and Kandara Mallick (60) died at their homes Monday, while Sukura Mallick (45) passed away Tuesday night at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment.

At least seven others have been affected by the waterborne disease, four of whom are currently admitted at MKCG Hospital, while others were initially treated at the Digapahandi Community Health Centre.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Sukant Kumar Nayak said the exact cause of the deaths is still being determined, and laboratory reports are awaited.

Health teams have been deployed, and a temporary health camp has been set up in the village.

Health officials have collected stool and water samples for testing and launched an awareness campaign urging villagers to consume boiled water and maintain hygiene.

Water sources have been disinfected, and halogen tablets, along with ORS packets, have been distributed.

A fortnight ago, at least two persons died of suspected diarrhoea in Ustapalli, a village under the Digapahandi block.

