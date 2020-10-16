Kolkata: The health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee has improved a lot. Soumitra Chatterjee has also started speaking a little bit. This information was shared Friday by doctors treating him at the city-based private hospital. The 85-year-old thespian’s oxygen saturation has also improved while his Sodium and Potassium level have been corrected, they said.

“Mr Chatterjee is doing very well. He is recovering and his consciousness has gone better substantially. He is obeying commands and is responsive. The good part is he is speaking a little bit but not in a full-fledged mode. We are giving all sorts of good therapy and he is hearing Rabindra Sangeet,” Dr Arindam Kar, leading the team of 15 doctors, treating the actor, said. “The veteran actor slept well Thursday night and his restlessness has also improved,” he added.

Chatterjee was on BiPAP (a non-invasive ventilation used for breathing support administered via a face or nasal mask) in the night. However, in the morning he was put on a nasal mask, the doctor informed.

“He has no fever for over 50 hours now. Kidneys, heart, liver all are within acceptable ranges. Mr Chatterjee’s saturations are more than 96 per cent on a support of 40 per cent of oxygen only. Both of his Sodium and Potassium levels have been corrected. No new complications had happened. This is a very good sign,” Dr Kar stated.

The doctor said that routines tests will be conducted Friday on Chatterjee.

“Normal and regular tests will be repeated today. We have completed the course of Remdesivir, plasma and others. We are thinking to increase the dose of specific medicines to reduce the encephalopathy burden and dose of other medicines to enhance his immunity,” he said.

Chatterjee was also responding well to the music therapy administered to improve his neurological issues. “We have been giving him the choices of music he likes, especially Rabindra Sangeet. Also we are playing music from the movies he has acted in. He has responded well to that also. Let’s hope in coming two three days he improves substantially as he has been in the last 24 hours. We are hoping he comes out of COVID-19 in good shape,” Dr Kar informed.

The critically acclaimed actor has the rare distinction of having worked with maestros like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and Tarun Mazumdar. He was admitted to a private hospital here October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19.