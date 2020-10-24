Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department Saturday issued a health advisory for Durga Puja amid COVID-19 outbreak.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urging people not to take coronavirus situation lightly during the ongoing festive season, the department highlighted simple practices to minimise further spread of the deadly disease.

“Follow the #COVID19 advisory for #DurgaPuja to stay safe from #coronavirus infection. Whenever you go outside, never forget to wear facemask and always maintain social distance. #OdishaCares,” the state health department tweeted.

The advisory says the puja will be only for rituals. There will be no darshan for public. More than seven persons including organisers, priest and support staff are not allowed to be present on puja pandals. Persons present on puja pandals must follow all COVID-19 protocols. Besides, there will be no immersion procession this year.

Notably, following the state government’s direction, most puja pandals in twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have restricted the height of their idols to four feet. Organisers have also done away with theme-based puja pandals and lavish light decorations this year.

PNN