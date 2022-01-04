Bhubaneswar: All the four Tata Power and Government of Odisha joint venture distribution companies (discoms) will roll out Group Health Insurance Schemes for the employees. This has become possible after the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) approved expenditure applications of the four discoms to introduce employee group health insurance schemes keeping employee welfare in vision.

The TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPCODL), TP Western Odisha Distribution Ltd, (TPWODL), TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPCODL), and TP Northern Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPNODL) – are now set to introduce the health insurance scheme for the employees.

The new schemes will be offered as floater policies covering employees and their family members of up to a total of six members in a family including spouse, dependent parents or parent-in-laws with no fully dependent and unmarried/unemployed siblings.

Depending on the grade of employees, annual health insurance coverage would remain in the range of Rs 5,00,000 to Rs 7,00,000 for a family per year.

TATA Power president Sanjaya Bang said the new health insurance cover for the employees is designed not only to create a healthy work environment, but also to safeguard their family members against medical care expenses.