Bhubaneswar: The state Health Minister Naba Kishore Das Friday directed Additional Chief Secretary Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra to take necessary health measures in view of flood situation in the state.

Das asked Health Department officials and personnel to keep stocks of ASVs, ORS packets, cough and cold medicines, bleaching powder as well as chlorine tablets ready in order to tackle health emergencies arising out of the impending flood situation in the state.

The state Health Minister also urged health officials to take adequate preventive measures in containing the outbreak of diaorrohea and other water-borne diseases. He said that the authorities concerned must remain prepared to contain any probable spread of COVID-19 infection in those areas where there is a flood-like situation.

He also directed CDMOs and in-charge(s) of primary health centres in the flood-affected regions to stay alert round the clock in view of present situations prevailing in most of the districts of Odisha.

PNN