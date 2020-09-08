New Delhi: The Centre highlighted Tuesday repeated complaints from states that people are becoming lax in taking precautions against COVID-19. The Centre asserted that public health measures like social distancing and wearing masks remain key to slowing the pandemic.

Addressing a press briefing, NITI Aayog member VK Paul stressed on the importance of testing in containing the pandemic. Paul also heads COVID-19 national task force,.

“People should not be afraid of getting tested. They should come forward to get themselves tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms,” said Paul.

At a time when coronavirus cases are on the rise, Paul said there have been repeated complaints from states about people becoming lax in taking safety precautions. “We are getting repeated complaints from states that people have become lax (in taking precautions),” he pointed out.

The official asserted that following social distancing, wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and avoiding big gatherings remain vital in preventing the spread of the infection.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India’s COVID-19 cases per million population is 3,102, which is among the lowest in the world. “The COVID-19 deaths per million population in India is 53 as compared to the world average of 115 deaths per million. This is also among the lowest in the world,” informed Bhushan.

Giving a break-up of the cases, Bhushan said five states which account for approximately 70 per cent of total COVID-19 deaths in India are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. The rest 31.37 per cent deaths are from other states and UTs.

“A total of 28 states and UTs have COVID-19 case fatality rate lower than the national average of 1.70 per cent,” the official noted. “Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62 per cent of total active COVID-19 cases in India. While 14 states and UTs have less than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases, Lakshadweep has no active cases,” Bhushan said.