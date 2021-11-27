Dakshina Kannada, (Karnataka): Karnataka Police have arrested a government health officer on charges of “flirting” with his female colleagues in Mangaluru town of Dakshina Kannada district, police said Saturday.

The accused was identified as Ratnakar, a nodal officer in Leprosy Eradication Wing.

Ratnakar was arrested after a social activist lodged a complaint against him at Mangaluru Women’s Police station.

The photos and videos of Ratnakar “flirting” with female colleagues at office have gone viral on social media.

The female colleagues alleged that if they did not cooperate with the accused, he targeted them. They also told police that he forcefully took them on tour and forced them to “pose” for photographs.

Mangaluru Commissioner N.A. Shashikumar said that Ratnakar has been taken into custody.

The Inspector of Women’s police station has contacted the victims on the issue.

The victim colleagues told the police that they would come forward to cooperate with the police during the time of investigation. However, the victims said they do not want to lodge a complaint against accused over safety issues.

The statements of the victims will be recorded and necessary legal action would be initiated against the accused person, Shashikumar said.

Meanwhile, the Health department has suspended Ratnakar for his indecent behaviour with female colleagues.