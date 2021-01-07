Cuttack: In an interim order issued Wednesday by the Orissa High Court pertaining to appointment of health workers who have been subsequently engaged by the Odisha government’s Health Department in COVID-19 care activities, it has been said that the beneficiaries cannot be retrenched from their respective positions until further orders.

Hearing a petition in this regard, a single-bench of Justice Biswanath Rath also sought a reply from the Odisha government as to why the health workers are being retrenched when there are a large number of vacancies in the Health Department. The court has ordered the government to submit its reply by January 25. The next date for hearing has been scheduled for January 28.

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak the Health Department had recruited a large number of paramedical workers and nurses and employed them at different district headquarters hospitals (DHHs), medical colleges and special COVID-19 care facilities.

It was committed during appointment that, their respective periods of service will be extended in future. At a later stage after the completion of service periods, the limits were extended till December 31, 2020.

Notably, in an official circular the state Health department had said earlier that service period of the health workers will not be extended beyond the stipulated date of December 31, 2020.

In case, district collectors require the services of health workers, they can retain 25 per cent of those recruited, the department circular had clarified.

PNN