Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A team of medical and police personnel was attacked by a group of unruly persons Wednesday evening when it went to quarantine a family of coronavirus positive person in Bajaria area of Kanpur.

Four persons were arrested, who would be booked under the stringent NSA, police said.

After the group threw stones at the police and medical personnel in Bajaria area, a corona hotspot in the city, additional forces were rushed to control the situation.

According to Sisamau Circle officer Tripurari Pandey a corona positive case was reported in Jugiana locality in Bajaria. After the report came in, a Health Department team escorted by police went to pick up nine members of his family for quarantine late Wednesday afternoon when it came under attack.

Police somehow evacuated the medical team but the mob then pelted policemen with stones.

DIG Kanpur Anant Dev said that four persons had been arrested and a search was on for the remaining accused — all youths.

He said that the accused would be booked under the National Security Act.

