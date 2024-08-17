Bhubaneswar: Healthcare services were affected across Odisha Saturday as doctors joined the nationwide protest, demanding justice for the rape and murder of a colleague at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

About 6,000 members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) joined the protest across the state, leading to the closure of outpatient departments, elective surgeries and laboratory services in both government and private hospitals.

The 24-hour protest will continue till 6am Sunday.

Besides seeking justice for their colleague, the agitating doctors were demanding central legislation that ensured the safety and security of healthcare workers and pledged to continue their stir till it was met.

State Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling said the government was in touch with different doctors’ associations and requested the agitators to return to work so that healthcare services could be provided to the needy people.

In a statement, the Odisha Medical College Teachers’ Association (OMTA) condemned the incident at the RG Kar MCH, and extended support to the stir.

“We pray for the tortured soul to rest in peace, convey our deep condolence for the family and demand safety & security for doctors & medical professionals during the duty hours at the workplace,” it said.

Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) doctor Santosh Mihsra said senior doctors and faculty members in medical colleges were engaged in providing service in emergency wards.

“The leave of all faculty members in the medical colleges have been suspended in vide of the stir,” he said.

The impact of the agitation could be seen at the state-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, and VIMSAR-Burla, among others.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar MCH last week. When a demonstration was underway against the gruesome incident in the early hours of August 15, a mob ransacked parts of the hospital.

PTI