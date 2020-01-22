Bhubaneswar: Experts dealing with cardiac cases opine that heart diseases are one of the most common causes of deaths in the world. The specialists also warned that now youths are becoming more vulnerable to heart diseases.

Cardiologists and medical experts from AMRI Hospitals, Bhubaneswar in a programme Tuesday advised early diagnosis and consultation among the youths to keep the threats of underlying heart ailments at bay. The doctors were speaking at the launch ‘Happy Heart Club’ of the hospital which has been crafted to ensure medical care of the heart.

Rupak Barua, Group CEO of AMRI Hospitals, said, “Heart diseases are one of the leading causes of deaths in the country. However, many a times some people do not know about their heart ailments and become vulnerable to sudden serious complications. We need to diagnose and treat heart ailments at the initial ages to minimize the threat to life.”

Dr Anuj Tiwari, Vice President & Unit Head, AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar, said, “Some factors are often seen aggravating heart diseases like hypertension, diabetes, smoking, stress and others. This Happy Heart Club membership card will check the probabilities of sudden cardiac problems. The club has been envisioned to ensure timely preventive measures to curb the threat of serious heart issues.”

The hospital has planned to serve the people with additional and modern benefits under the Happy Heart Club which it claims to offer packages for complete cardiac care.