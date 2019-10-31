Bahalnagar (West Bengal): Heart-rending scenes were witnessed here as the bodies of five workers killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam reached their village in Murshidabad district, Thursday.

The flower-bedecked coffins were brought to this village under Sagardighi block sometime after noon, as thousands of mourners from nearby and far-flung areas came to pay their last respects and share the grief of the bereaved families.

The distraught family members seemed inconsolable as they broke down on seeing the coffins that carried the mortal remains of their dear ones.

West Bengal Urban Development Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim accompanied the bodies from the NSC Bose International Airport in Kolkata to their village and met the kin of the deceased workers, who had fallen to terrorists’ bullets Tuesday evening.

Firhad Hakim wondered whether the nation has gained anything through abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. He also questioned why the common people were not been provided protection when the European Parliament MP’s delegation was under a tight security cordon and demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“What has the country gained by repealing Article 370 of the Indian Constitution? These people have been killed now. The MPs from abroad were provided high level protection. All the security paraphernalia seemed to be for the VIPs. But even minimum protection was not given to common people like these workers. Why isn’t the Union Home Minister giving a statement today?” asked Hakim.

Later in the day, another West Bengal minister Suvendu Adhikari and Trinamool MP from Krishnanagar, Mahua Moitra reached the village and spoke to the families of each of the victims. A large number of people gathered in an open field of the village where the coffins were kept. The two leaders handed over Rs 5,00,000 to the nearest kin of each of the victims.

The father of one of the victims, Nayeem Ahmed rued that he could not reach out to his son to warn him about the situation and ask him to leave. Nayeem’s father, who had also gone to Kashmir, returned Tuesday, after receiving threats from terrorists.

“I was at Chitragram. I fled because of the fear of the terrorists. They were asking us to go back. They told us they would kill all outsiders, shoot them. I tried to contact my son, through phone. But I couldn’t convey to him that he should leave Kashmir. So he got killed,” the hapless father said.

Nayeem’s brother appealed to the government for jobs for his sister-in-law. “We are only left with our tears now. We appeal to the government for assistance for us, my sister-in-law, some job. Otherwise we cannot run the family. We have no job, no land,” he said.

Subhendu Adhikari said he was finding it very difficult to watch the heart-rending scenes.

“These are very poor families… I have no words to condemn it. The people’s representatives from the districts have given one month’s salary. We are all with these families,” Adhikari informed.

The minister said that arrangements were being made to ensure the return of other workers from the state. He also stated that financial assistance has been extended to another injured worker, now recuperating in hospital. “He wants to come back. We are making arrangements so that he can come back by plane once he recovers. We have given the money to his wife. He has sought some work. We will ensure contractual work for him so that he can earn Rs 10,000-12,000 a month,” informed the minister.

Adhikari said it was for the Central government to dispel the fear psychosis that prevails in Kashmir. “It is the responsibility of the Centre to dispel it (fear). We won’t let our people to face death there,” added Adhikari.

IANS