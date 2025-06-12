New Delhi: Terming the plane crash in Ahmedabad a heart-rending disaster, President Droupadi Murmu Thursday said the nation stands with the affected people in this hour of indescribable grief.

In a post on X, Murmu said she was deeply distressed to know about the tragic plane crash.

“It is a heart-rending disaster. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. The nation stands with them in this hour of indescribable grief,” she said.

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport this afternoon. Many people are feared to be killed.

PTI