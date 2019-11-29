Hyderabad: The victim called her sister to tell her she was afraid as she was stranded in a dark street, and her sister suggested that she leave her vehicle and take a cab home.

The call recording was analysed and it was found that the victim told her younger sister that she was scared at suspicious movements of lorry drivers and was uncomfortable at strangers approaching her, offering help to repair her scooter.

She was heard saying on the phone that two people took her scooter and soon returned with it, claiming that the tyre puncture shop was closed. Before disconnecting the call, she told her sister that she was scared as some people in a lorry were staring at her, and she did not know what to do.

Later, when the family members tried to contact her, her phone was switched off at around 1 AM, following which they approached Shamshabad Rural police and lodged a complaint.

On November 28, Thursday, Puja’s charred body was found beneath an under-construction flyover. She was murdered and her body was set ablaze.

Priyanka Last cal recording to her sis Trans :- i am so scared some ppl are staring at me pls talk with me for 5 mins upto my bike get repair Heart breaking..It's shame to be part of this cruel world #RIPPriyankaReddy#JusticeForPriyankaReddy pic.twitter.com/iNpFoVTTbf — Sreekanth (@Sree10012) November 28, 2019

Meanwhile, Telangana Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali sparked a controversy with his remarks on the murder of veterinarian Friday. Speaking to the media after visiting her family at their Shamshabad residence, Mahmood Ali said that instead of calling her sister, she could have called the police by dialling 100 and saved her life.

When media persons objected to his comment, terming it as “insensitive”, Mahmood Ali went on the defensive, saying “My intention is not to find fault with her. She is like my daughter and no daughter should be in such a situation. We are taking several measures for the protection of women in the state and several initiatives like SHE teams are also in place,” he said.

He further added that all efforts to expedite the investigation would be put in place and the case will be tried by a fast track court. “We will also ensure that the accused gets capital punishment at the earliest, like in the case of the newborn’s rape and murder at Warangal in June,” he said.