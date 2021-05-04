New Delhi: Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen took Tuesday to Twitter to express his thoughts on the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in India. Kevin Pietersen expressed that he is heartbroken to see the things that are happening in a country that he loves so much. Pietersen’s tweet came after the BCCI and the IPL GC announced that the 2021 edition of the IPL is being suspended indefinitely. The decision to suspend the IPL came after players of various teams tested positive for the disease.

“India – it’s heartbreaking to see a country I love so much suffering! You WILL get through this! You WILL be stronger coming out of this! Your kindness & generosity NEVER goes unnoticed even during this crisis!” Pietersen tweeted.

The tournament took a big hit Monday when match 30 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was postponed. It happened after two KKR players, Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakaravarthy, tested positive for the virus. Soon after, three Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise members also tested positive, including bowling coach L Balaji.

Wriddhiman Saha of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals (DC) have also tested positive for Covid-19. They are currently in isolation and are doing well, sources said Tuesday. The BCCI however, said that it does not want to compromise on the with the health and safety of the stakeholders in the IPL and so the decision to suspend the tournament has been taken.