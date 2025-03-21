A disturbing video from Udaipur, Rajasthan, has surfaced on Instagram, showing a man dragging a dog with a chain while riding a bike. The viral video has sparked widespread outrage, with people demanding strict action against this act of cruelty.

The footage shows the injured dog with blood stains on the road, highlighting its suffering. A woman witnessing the incident immediately intervened, furiously confronting the man and shouting, “Are you crazy? Are you an animal?” Her anger and shock were evident as she tried to rescue the dog. The video then shifts focus to the helpless animal, whose paws are covered in blood.

According to the video’s caption, the incident took place in the Balicha area of Udaipur. Locals strongly condemned the man’s actions. Eyewitnesses reported that when public anger escalated, the man began apologizing and attempted to flee.

Since the video went viral, Instagram users have been expressing their outrage. One user commented, “Drag him too.” Another praised the courageous woman, stating, “Every man and woman should stand up against such cruelty.” Many people expressed their disbelief that a human could be so heartless toward an innocent animal.

Several users emphasized the need for kindness towards animals. One person commented, “Some people have no shame at all. Deliberately torturing animals is inhumane.”

The incident has reignited discussions about animal rights and the need for stricter laws against cruelty.