Seoul: Tens of thousands of people from South Korea are expected to gather in central Seoul this weekend to rally for or against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, police said Friday, amid continued delay in the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the President’s impeachment.

As the ruling is said to be imminent, protesters for and against Yoon are expected to engage in a last-minute showdown through their massive street rallies.

Opponents of Yoon plan to meet just outside of Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul Saturday afternoon to step up pressure on the court to rule in favour of his dismissal, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

Rally organisers vow to mobilise as many as 1 million participants. After the rally, they plan to march toward the Jongno streets.

At about the same time, rallies led by conservative activist pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon and the conservative Christian group Save Korea will take place on a road between Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul City Hall, and Yeouido in western Seoul, respectively, to oppose Yoon’s impeachment.

Yoon’s supporters reported to the police that the Gwanghwamun rally will draw about 200,000 participants, Yonhap news agency reported.

The police agency said it will deploy about 220 traffic police officers around the rally and march sites to minimise inconvenience to people.

Earlier March 18, South Korean Acting President Choi Sang-mok asked the public to respect the upcoming ruling of the Constitutional Court on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment amid concerns over an intensifying social conflict.

“I sincerely urge the people to respect and accept whatever decision the Constitutional Court makes,” Choi said during a Cabinet meeting.

If Yoon is ousted, the country will be required to hold a snap presidential election within 60 days. If reinstated, he will serve out the remainder of his term through May 2027.

IANS