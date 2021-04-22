Mumbai: The country is facing a severe shortage of oxygen during the coronavirus crisis and patients are dying due to lack of it in hospitals.

Amid the chaos and confusion regarding the procurement of oxygen, a Good Samaritan has come to the rescue. Shahnawaz Sheikh, popularly known as ‘Oxygen Man’, lives in Malad, Mumbai and is working in the locality to deliver oxygen to patients on a phone call.

According to a report, his team has also set up a ‘control room’ so that people do not have difficulty in getting oxygen at this time of crisis.

Shahnawaz said that he had sold his SUV a few days back for Rs 22 lakh to help people. With the money he received after selling his Ford Endeavor, Shahnawaz bought 160 oxygen cylinders for the needy. Shahnawaz said that he ran out of money last year to help people after which he decided to sell his SUV.

When asked where he got the inspiration to help people, Shahnawaz said that last year a friend of his died in an auto-rickshaw due to lack of oxygen. He then decided to help the needy and deliver oxygen to the patients in Mumbai.

A helpline number has been set up on his behalf to provide immediate assistance to patients. Shahnawaz further said that the condition this time in comparison to last year is not the same and this January, he received 50 calls for oxygen, and at present 500 to 600 phone calls are coming every day.

Shahnawaz said that at present he has 200 oxygen cylinders. Of these, 40 oxygen cylinders are rented. He also does home delivery for needy people who are not able to get oxygen cylinders (oxygen cylinders).

Shahnawaz said he has helped more than 4,000 people in need since last year.