Bhubaneswar: In view of the rising temperatures expected in April, the possibility of heatstroke during the summer season cannot be ruled out.

To safeguard workers from extreme heat conditions, the Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Department has issued fresh guidelines.

As per the directive, all labourers working under harsh sun exposure must not be engaged in work between 11 am and 3 pm from April 1 to June 15, 2026.

Instructions have been sent to all Revenue Commissioners, District Collectors, and the State Labour Commissioner to ensure strict implementation of these measures.

The state government has urged all departments—both state and central—along with private employers, industrial and commercial establishments, shop owners, and contractors to comply with the guidelines.

Employers have been directed to adjust working hours to ensure that workers are not exposed to extreme heat during peak daytime hours.

In cases where work is unavoidable or linked to essential services, and workers cannot be given rest during the restricted hours, employers must take adequate precautionary measures.

These include providing safe drinking water, shaded rest areas, medical facilities, and ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) packets for every worker.

Additionally, healthcare authorities across districts—including Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs), Sub-Divisional Medical Officers (SDMOs), and staff at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs)—have been directed to remain alert and prepared to handle heat-related illnesses effectively.

The move aims to minimise the risk of heatstroke and ensure the safety and well-being of workers during the intense summer months.